EBL - Rangs Workshop deal

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) cardholders can enjoy a special Discount at Mitsubishi Service Center.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon, Chief Executive Officer Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited signed a deal in this regard in Dhaka recently.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager- Bancassurance, Student Banking Retail Propositions of EBL; Mohammad Fahim Hossain Head of Marketing Rangs Limited & Rangs Workshop Limited, and others were present on the occasion.