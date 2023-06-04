EBL provides Tk1cr startup loan to ShareTrip

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has provided a Tk1 crore startup loan to ShareTrip, a prominent travel booking site in Bangladesh.

This financing programme is part of EBL's "EBL Startup Explorer" initiative, which offers loans to startups in collaboration with Startup Bangladesh, a venture capital company under the Ministry of ICT in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The programme, held on 4 June at EBL's head office in Dhaka, was attended by Md Ashikur Rahman, Director of Bangladesh Bank, as the chief guest.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, Sadia Huq, CEO of ShareTrip, and several other startup entrepreneurs were also present.

During the event, Md Ashikur Rahman emphasised the important role entrepreneurs play in transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, the CEO of EBL, highlighted the bank's focus on supporting those working towards the digital transformation of Bangladesh.

Sadia Huq, CEO of ShareTrip, expressed gratitude for the support received and expressed optimism about the future of their company.

The event also saw the presence of M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking at EBL, Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset, Retail SME, and Md. Shabu Munshi, Head of Asset, SME.

The loan disbursement ceremony took place at EBL's head office in Dhaka, with Md. Ashikur Rahman, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Sadia Huq, and other officials in attendance.