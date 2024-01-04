EBL, Pickaboo sign payroll banking agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Morin Hossain Talukder, co-founder and CEO, of Pickaboo, one of the leading e-commerce platforms signed a payroll banking agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. 

Under the agreement, employees of Pickaboo will enjoy preferential banking services including debit cards with dual-currency features, loan facilities, and credit card facilities from EBL among others, reads a press release. 

Nahid Farzana, head of Payroll Banking, EBL, and G M Rifat Kabir, vice president, Pickaboo were also present. 

