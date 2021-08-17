EBL partners with SKS to fight COVID-19 impacts

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:31 pm

Related News

EBL partners with SKS to fight COVID-19 impacts

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:31 pm
EBL partners with SKS to fight COVID-19 impacts

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) has launched a special COVID-19 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program for the coronavirus affected people of the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions as well as other affected areas of Bangladesh.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL handed over a cheque for TK 2 million to Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, ndc, psc, Chairman of SKS at a ceremony held on Monday, 16 August at the SKS Tower at Mohakhali, said a press release.

A cheque for TK 2 million was handed over to the Chairman of SKS Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, ndc, psc by Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar at a simple ceremony held on Monday at the SKS Tower at Mohakhali, for the program.

SKS will provide food and cash support, medical equipment, bear medical and other expenses to support the Corona affected people. 

SKS chairman said that if the corporate houses come forward to humanitarian work in a greater way SKS can transform the society for a better tomorrow.

Ali Reza Iftekhar also reiterated  EBL's commitment to the greater common good of the society.

The cheque handover ceremony was also attended by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary; Maj Md Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management from EBL and  from Sena Kalyan Sangstha Director General- Welfare Air Cdre M Moyeenuddin, ndc, afwc, psc;  Director General-Marketing Cdre Mahmud Hossain, (ND), NPP, BCGMS, ndc, psc, BN,  Director General Business Division-1 Brig Gen Md Shakhawat Hossain, ndu, psc;  Director General  Business Division-3 Brig Gen Md Rashidul Alam, BGBMS, PBGMS,  Director General  Business Division-4 Brig Gen Md  Rezaul  Awal, psc; Director General  Business Division-5 Brig Gen Mohd Muinul Haq Mamun, psc,  Deputy Director General Admin Col Md Iftekharul Haque, psc; Deputy Director General- Coord Col Md Anwarul Islam, Deputy Director General Finance Group Captain Jamil Uddin Ahmed; Deputy General Manager Finance Major Sarker Tariq Ahmed (Retd) and Company Secretary Lt Col Mohammad Asaduzzaman, afwc, psc .

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

3h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan