EBL partners with SKS to fight COVID-19 impacts

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) has launched a special COVID-19 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program for the coronavirus affected people of the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions as well as other affected areas of Bangladesh.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL handed over a cheque for TK 2 million to Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, ndc, psc, Chairman of SKS at a ceremony held on Monday, 16 August at the SKS Tower at Mohakhali, said a press release.

SKS will provide food and cash support, medical equipment, bear medical and other expenses to support the Corona affected people.

SKS chairman said that if the corporate houses come forward to humanitarian work in a greater way SKS can transform the society for a better tomorrow.

Ali Reza Iftekhar also reiterated EBL's commitment to the greater common good of the society.

The cheque handover ceremony was also attended by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary; Maj Md Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management from EBL and from Sena Kalyan Sangstha Director General- Welfare Air Cdre M Moyeenuddin, ndc, afwc, psc; Director General-Marketing Cdre Mahmud Hossain, (ND), NPP, BCGMS, ndc, psc, BN, Director General Business Division-1 Brig Gen Md Shakhawat Hossain, ndu, psc; Director General Business Division-3 Brig Gen Md Rashidul Alam, BGBMS, PBGMS, Director General Business Division-4 Brig Gen Md Rezaul Awal, psc; Director General Business Division-5 Brig Gen Mohd Muinul Haq Mamun, psc, Deputy Director General Admin Col Md Iftekharul Haque, psc; Deputy Director General- Coord Col Md Anwarul Islam, Deputy Director General Finance Group Captain Jamil Uddin Ahmed; Deputy General Manager Finance Major Sarker Tariq Ahmed (Retd) and Company Secretary Lt Col Mohammad Asaduzzaman, afwc, psc .