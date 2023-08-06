EBL partners with Placid Express for remittance service

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed a remittance service agreement with Placid Express SDN BHD, Malaysia, a prominent money services business (MSB) and a fully owned subsidiary of Placid NK Corporation, USA.

EBL's partnership with Placid Express, a well-regarded fintech-based remittance company, aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis from across multiple countries, including Malaysia, USA, Italy, Portugal, and other EU nations, reads a press release.

Mehdi Zaman, deputy managing director and head of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Offshore Banking, EBL and Mohammed H Rashid, executive director, Placid Express have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the EBL head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Faroque Helaly, country head of Placid Express; EBL head of International Business Mamunur Rashid, head of Remittance Business Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Senior Manager of Business Development and Remittance Jahangir Alam were present among others on the occasion.

Placid Express has earned widespread popularity among Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for its consistent facilitation of remittances. With a focus on technological innovation and customer-centric services, it has emerged as a reliable and trusted financial partner for the Bangladeshi diaspora.

