EBL partners with Placid Express for remittance service

Corporates

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

EBL partners with Placid Express for remittance service

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:07 pm
EBL partners with Placid Express for remittance service

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed a remittance service agreement with Placid Express SDN BHD, Malaysia, a prominent money services business (MSB) and a fully owned subsidiary of Placid NK Corporation, USA. 

EBL's partnership with Placid Express, a well-regarded fintech-based remittance company, aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis from across multiple countries, including Malaysia, USA, Italy, Portugal, and other EU nations, reads a press release.

Mehdi Zaman, deputy managing director and head of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Offshore Banking, EBL and Mohammed H Rashid, executive director, Placid Express have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the EBL head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Faroque Helaly, country head of Placid Express; EBL head of International Business Mamunur Rashid, head of Remittance Business Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Senior Manager of Business Development and Remittance Jahangir Alam were present among others on the occasion.

Placid Express has earned widespread popularity among Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for its consistent facilitation of remittances. With a focus on technological innovation and customer-centric services, it has emerged as a reliable and trusted financial partner for the Bangladeshi diaspora.
 

Placid Express / Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

14h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

16h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic