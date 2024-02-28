EBL partners with JP Morgan to boost inward remittance

Corporates

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 08:16 pm

EBL partners with JP Morgan to boost inward remittance

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 08:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has partnered with J.P. Morgan to facilitate inward remittance via 'Xpedite', J.P. Morgan's cross-currency solutions for banks.

Xpedite solution will enable EBL to receive remittance from Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) from their own banks in different countries into a single USD account that EBL holds with J.P. Morgan. This will expand the scope of currencies that EBL can receive remittance in, without the need to open multiple currency accounts. Details of payment format will be featured on EBL's website for NRB customers and their banks to follow.

EBL's partnership with J.P. Morgan, aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis living in different countries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kiat Lim, Managing Director and Global Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales for Payment at JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMC) and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL jointly launched the Xpedite solution at EBL Head Office in the city's Gulshan area.  Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head of Bangladesh Representative Office, Shibu Thomas, Executive Director and Head of APAC Product Solutions Specialist of JPMC along with James Gardiner, Economic Officer, Embassy of the USA in Bangladesh attended the ceremony.   

Ahmed Shaheen, AMD; Mehdi Zaman, DMD; Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, Head of International Business; Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Head of Remittance Business from EBL were also present among others.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

11h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

3h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

2h | Videos
Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

5h | Videos
Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

4h | Videos