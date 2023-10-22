EBL organises discussion on freelancing

22 October, 2023, 03:25 pm
Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) organised a panel discussion on "Freelancing: Moving towards a Smart Bangladesh".

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the discussion, reads a press release.

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar presented a crest to the planning minister.

The event was organized by EBL in association with Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) at the Bank's head office in the city today (22 October). 
 

