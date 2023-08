The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) opened a new sub-branch at Sreemangal on Thursday.

Moulvibazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Directors Sajjadur Rahman and Nayem Sarfaraz along with M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking were present on the occasion.

Abu Rasel Md Masum, branch area head, Sylhet and Narayangonj and other officials from EBL were also present on the occasion.