EBL opens a sub branch at Mugda

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) inaugurated a sub-branch of the bank at Mugda in the city today.

Wahidul Hasan Milton, former acting mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) inaugurated the sub-branch on Wednesday (14 June), reads a press release.

EBL branch area head of Dhaka region Farzana Ali, senior manager Admin Rasheedul Huque, manager of Motijheel branch Mohammad Zakiur Rahman, manager of Khilgaon Branch Shaidul Islam Prince, acting manage of Mughda Sub-Branch Rashid Harun were present among others on the occasion.

