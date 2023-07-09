EBL opens priority banking centre at Bangla Motor

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has opened its Sonargaon Road priority banking centre at Bangla Motor in the capital.

The new priority centre with a dedicated relationship manager is designed to provide one-stop and value-added premium services to high-net-worth priority customers, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, formally inaugurated the centre on Sunday (9 July).

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "At EBL, we are committed to continuously improving our services and ensuring an exceptional banking experience for our customers. The launch of this priority centre is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch banking solutions that cater to the unique needs of our esteemed customers.

"We believe that this new facility will strengthen our relationship with our priority customers, offering them greater convenience and catering to their financial and lifestyle needs."

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business; Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of Asset; Tanzeri Hoque, head of Priority and Women Banking; and Farzana Ali, area head for Dhaka, were also present from EBL among others.