EBL opens priority banking centre at Bangla Motor

Corporates

Press Release
09 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:44 pm

Related News

EBL opens priority banking centre at Bangla Motor

Press Release
09 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:44 pm
EBL opens priority banking centre at Bangla Motor

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has opened its Sonargaon Road priority banking centre at Bangla Motor in the capital. 

The new priority centre with a dedicated relationship manager is designed to provide one-stop and value-added premium services to high-net-worth priority customers, reads a press release. 

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, formally inaugurated the centre on Sunday (9 July).

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "At EBL, we are committed to continuously improving our services and ensuring an exceptional banking experience for our customers. The launch of this priority centre is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch banking solutions that cater to the unique needs of our esteemed customers. 

"We believe that this new facility will strengthen our relationship with our priority customers, offering them greater convenience and catering to their financial and lifestyle needs."

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business; Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of Asset; Tanzeri Hoque, head of Priority and Women Banking; and Farzana Ali, area head for Dhaka, were also present from EBL among others.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

6h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

11h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

19m | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

6h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020