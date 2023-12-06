EBL opens Olipur sub-branch at Habiganj Industrial Park

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME, Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) along with Professor Dr. Mohammad Jahirul Hoque, Vice Chancellor of Metropolitan University, Sylhet inaugurated the Olipur Sub-branch of the bank at Habiganj Industral Park today.

Adv. Shah Fokruzzaman, Secretary of Habiganj Press Club; Lt. Col Engr. Sheikh Jalal (Retd), General Manager-Admin of RFL Group; Dipak Kumar Dev, Chief Plant Officer and Factory Head of Pran Group; EBL Branch Area Head Abu Rasel Md Masum, Branch Manager- Moulvibazar Branch Md. Bahar Uddin were present among others.