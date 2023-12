EBL opens its sub-branch at Daudkandi

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Busines- Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) along with local dignitaries inaugurated a sub-branch of the bank at "Abid Plaza" in Daudkandi Pouroshova under Cumilla district, today, December 26,2023.

EBL Branch Area Head- Sylhet and Narayangonj Abu Rasel Md Masum; Branch Manager- Sonargaon Branch Md. Alif Hossain; Vice Chairman, Daudkandi Upozila Parishad Md Tariqul Islam (Noyon); distinguished local businessmen Md. Akter Hossain, Kamrul Hasan (Garib), Arman Chowdhury (Robin), Md. Shabuj Miaji are seen in the picture among others