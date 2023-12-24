EBL opens its 85th branch at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

24 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
EBL opens its 85th branch at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

24 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) opens its 85th branch at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsarai, Chattogram. 

Committed to being a partner in the development of the country, EBL hopes to make positive contributions to the industrialization of the Mirsarai region and provide world-class banking solutions to the investors in the economic zone.

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Jobayed Hossain, joint secretary and general manager (Finance and Budget) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of corporate banking at EBL, jointly inaugurated the branch.

Dr Hossain said, "EBL's expansion aligns with the broader economic goals of the region, and we are pleased to witness this step towards financial inclusion and development."

Ahmed Shaheen expressed his enthusiasm and said, "The inauguration of our 85th branch is a testament to EBL's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive banking services. We aim to play a pivotal role in the economic growth of Mirsarai and the surrounding areas."

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail of SME Banking; Sanjay Das, acting head of corporate business, Chattogram; and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, branch area head, Chattogram from EBL  along with local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

 

