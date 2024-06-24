EBL opens first ever ATM services at Dhaka metro rail station

The Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has become the first financial institution to introduce ATM services at Dhaka metro rail stations.

The first ever ATM set up at Agargaon metro station will provide 24/7 seamless services to metro rail passengers and others, EBL said in a press statement issued Monday (24 June).

The ATM was formally inaugurated by MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL, at a ceremony held at the metro rail station on the day.

"We always try to leverage technology in delivering customer-centric solutions. This initiative aligns with EBL's mission to make banking more accessible and convenient for all, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital banking," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services, Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards, Riyadh Ferdous, head of Brand, and Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, head of Digital Banking of EBL were present, among others on the occasion.

Early this year, EBL signed an agreement with DMTCL to set up ATMs at all sixteen metro rail stations of MRT Line-6 from Diabari to Motijheel. EBL currently operates 247 ATMs, 71 CRMs, and 33 RTDMs across the country.