EBL opens first ever ATM services at Dhaka metro rail station

Corporates

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 11:38 pm

Related News

EBL opens first ever ATM services at Dhaka metro rail station

The first ever ATM set up at Agargaon metro station will provide 24/7 seamless services to metro rail passengers and others, EBL said in a press statement issued Monday (24 June).

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 11:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has become the first financial institution to introduce ATM services at Dhaka metro rail stations.

The first ever ATM set up at Agargaon metro station will provide 24/7 seamless services to metro rail passengers and others, EBL said in a press statement issued Monday (24 June).

The ATM was formally inaugurated by MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL, at a ceremony held at the metro rail station on the day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We always try to leverage technology in delivering customer-centric solutions. This initiative aligns with EBL's mission to make banking more accessible and convenient for all, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital banking," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services, Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards,  Riyadh Ferdous, head of Brand, and Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, head of Digital Banking of EBL were present, among others on the occasion.

Early this year, EBL signed an agreement with DMTCL to set up ATMs at all sixteen metro rail stations of MRT Line-6 from Diabari to Motijheel. EBL currently operates 247 ATMs, 71 CRMs, and 33 RTDMs across the country.

EBL / ATM Booth / Metro Rail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

14h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

13h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

10h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

2h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

2h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

4h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

3h | Videos