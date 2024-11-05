EBL opens 42nd Sub-Branch in Bantibazar, Araihazar

05 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:20 pm

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has expanded its reach by opening its 42nd sub-branch at Bantibazar in Araihazar Upazila, Narayanganj, on 5 November 2024. The new sub-branch was inaugurated by M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking at EBL.

This initiative is part of EBL's ongoing commitment to broaden access to financial services throughout the country. The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior bank officials and local dignitaries, underscoring the importance of this expansion for the local community.

Eastern Bank

