EBL opens 35th Sub-branch at Ctg's Boalkhali

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has opened its 35th sub-branch at Boalkhali in Chattogram today (27 February).

Rezaul Karim, upazila chairman, Boalkhali; Zahirul Islam, mayor of Boalkhali pouroshova; Mohammed Mohsin Uddin, principal of Boalkhali Sirajul Islam Degree College; Nasir Ali and Arif Uddin Jewel, local councilors; and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL formally inaugurated the sub-branch.

EBL Branch Area Head of Chattogram Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Operation Area Head of Chattogram Md Rezaul Karim Sharif were present among others on the occasion.