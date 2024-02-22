EBL opens 34th sub-branch at Araihazar
Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) opened its 34th sub-branch at Araihazar in Narayangonj on Thursday, 22 February 2024.
Alhaz Md Sundor Ali, mayor, Araihazar Pouroshova, and M. Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL inaugurated the Araihazar Sub-Branch, reads a press release.
EBL Branch Area Head, Sylhet and Narayangonj, Abu Rasel Muhammad Masum; Bhulta Branch Manager Abu Kauser; and Ariahazar Sub-Branch Manager Md. Towfiquzzaman Khan were present among others.