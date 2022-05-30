EBL offers ISIC co-brand prepaid card

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) is offering International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Co-brand Prepaid Card with SSBCL Group in association with Visa.

The card will come in three variants specially designed to cater to students, youth and full-time teachers and professors, said a press release.

An agreement to this effect was signed at the EBL head office in Gulshan on Sunday (29 May) among the concerned parties.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, Visa Bangladesh Country Director Soumya Basu and SSBCL Group Managing Director Sumon Talukder along with senior officials from respective organisations were present on the occasion.

These cards have been endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1968 to help nurture cross-cultural understanding and international exchange.

The cardholders will get access to exclusive discounts on travel opportunities, allowing them to discover and interact with new countries, cultures and languages at reduced rates.

