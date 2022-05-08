EBL offers home loans for Ananta Real Estate clients

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) will provide home loans to the clients of Ananta Real Estate Limited for purchasing property at the Ananta Terraces, a residential condominium project.

The bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananta Real Estate Limited in this regard, said a press release. 

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Tamanna Rabbani, Vice President of Ananta Real Estate signed the MoU at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka, recently.

EBL Head of Business  Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Asset (Retail  and SME) Tasnim Hussain, Head of Retail Asset Business Md Shabu Munshi, Ananta Real Estate Chief Marketing Officer Goutam Tarafdar and Chief Financial Officer Sujit Kumar Saha were also present on the occasion.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / MoU / Home Loans

