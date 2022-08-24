EBL to offer financing for purchases from Bangla Cars

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Bangla Cars have signed a deal.

EBL DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar Bangla Cars Proprietor Zakir Hossain inked the deal in Dhaka recently.

Under this agreement, EBL will provide exclusive loan facility for the buyers of brand-new Bangla Cars. Buyers will get exclusive discount on service and parts from Bangla Cars workshop.

Under Fleet Financing Program, eligible business organisations will also be able to avail financing facilities for purchasing a bulk number of vehicles from Bangla Cars.

Among others Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business; Tasnim Hussain, head of asset, Md Shabu Munshi, head of retail asset of EBL; and M Bodrul Islam, commercial head of Bangla Cars were present on the occasion.