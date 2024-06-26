EBL offers auto loan to Rancon Car Hub customers

26 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
EBL offers auto loan to Rancon Car Hub customers

Photo: Courtesy
M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank, and Hussain Mashnoor Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Rancon Car Hub Ltd signed an agreement (MoU) in Gulshan recently. 

Under the agreement, EBL will offer auto loan at attractive terms and conditions to customers for purchasing reconditioned cars from Rancon Car Hub Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business- Retail and SME Banking, EBL, and Md. Obeydur Rahman Patoary, Sales Operation Manager, Rancon Car Hub were present among others. 

 

