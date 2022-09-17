EBL to offer finance facility to KSRM dealers

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and KSRM Steel Plant Limited have joined hands to provide financial facilities to KSRM dealers under EBL's dealer finance scheme.

Eastern Bank DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and KSRM Steel Director (Finance) Md Saifullah Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations recently in Chattogram, reads a press release.

EBL Head of Corporate Business Ashraf Uz Zaman, Head of Corporate Relationship Unit Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Chattogram Branch Area Head Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, and KSRM Group Senior GM and Head of Sales and Marketing Mohammad Jashim Uddin, AGM (Sales and Marketing) Sujan Kumar Dey were also present on the occasion.