EBL observes National Mourning Day

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) observed the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday (15 August).

On the occasion, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) hoisted the national flag half mast in front of the bank's head office in Gulshan in the city, reads a press release.

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar and other senior officials were present during the commemoration.

Besides, EBL organized Doa Mehfils at their head office, and High Court Majar Mosque as well as distributed foods among the poor people for peace and salvation of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all other martyrs of August 15, 1975. 

The bank also organised a tree plantation programme at their owned plot in Bashundhara Residential area of the city.

