EBL observes national mourning day

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) organised a tree plantation program in Dhaka to observe the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and unto those who were martyred on August 15, 1975.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO along with senior officials of the bank took part in the tree plantation program held at the Bashundhara Residential Area on the morning of 15 August.

Underpinning the importance of preserving nature, Ali Reza Iftekhar said," We thought planting trees would be a better way of paying homage to the memory of Bangabandhu, who dreamt of a green Bangladesh and initiated tree plantation campaigns in the country soon after the Independence."