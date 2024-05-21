EBL now banking partner of CIIC

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:49 am

EBL now banking partner of CIIC

 The bank signed partnership deal with CIIC Service

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:49 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has become the banking partners of CIIC Service Bd Co Ltd, managing the Chinese visa application center in Bangladesh.

The collaboration is set to enhance the visa application experience for Bangladeshi travelers, offering more convenience and efficiency.

Ahmed Shaheen, Acting Managing Director of EBL, and Hong Haoyue, Consul of the Chinese Embassy, launched the EBL- CIIC partnership at a ceremony held today 21 May, 2024 at the EBL head office in Gulshan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lai Jinxi, Managing Director of CIIC Service Bangladesh and senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

25m | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

3h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

17h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

1h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

2h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

14h | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

15h | Videos