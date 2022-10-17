EBL Mission Bangladesh to spread message of proper use of electricity, preserve energy and road safety

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 02:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Four bikers set off to a campaign on 22 August 22, 2022 called EBL Mission Bangladesh from the corporate head office of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) in city's Gulshan area to spread the message of proper use of electricity, preserve energy, road safety, integrity and EBL service excellence guidelines.

The bikers were on the road for 26 days and covered 64 districts, and during their journey visited EBL branches and met customers and colleagues and shared the message of the mission, said a press release. 

The EBL employee bikers Md Al-Razi, Md Rasel Hossain Patwary, Md Mizanur Rahman and AMM Afsarur Rahman Bhuiyan also planted 300 trees as crisscrossed the country for a greener Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier, EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar kicked off EBL Mission Bangladesh campaign by handing over the flags reading the messages of the campaign and the motorbike driving safety wearable to the riders.

While handing over the flags and safety gears to the mission team, he said, "EBL is renowned for innovation, whether engaging its employees or providing quality customer service. For EBL, employees are the most valuable asset of the company. Employee engagement is, therefore, at the top of all our agenda. Nurturing future leaders, scouting talents, encouraging creative pursuits among the employees has made EBL an exciting place to work with zest and passion."

The campaign was part of EBL's 30-year anniversary celebration of service excellence.

