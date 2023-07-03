EBL-Lavender co-brand cards launched

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Lavender with the support from Visa have launched co-brand credit and prepaid cards recently, reads a press release.

The launching ceremony held EBL head office in Dhaka was attended by Abdul MatinTarek, marketing head of Lavender Convenience Store Ltd; EBL DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, head of Digital Financial Services Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Cards Tasnim Hussain, and senior officials from the concerned organisations.

The card is available in two versions: Visa Platinum Credit and Visa Prepaid. Primary credit cards have no issuance fee and come with the option to obtain two supplementary cards without any extra cost.

The co-brand credit card provides exclusive perks, including complimentary entry to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. Cardholders can also request a Priority Pass, granting them access to over 1,300 airport lounges in 120 countries worldwide.

Furthermore, cardholders can enjoy attractive discounts at a wide range of lifestyle, shopping, and dining establishments, as well as occasional buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned hotels and restaurants in Dhaka.