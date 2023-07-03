EBL-Lavender co-brand cards launched

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 05:59 pm

Related News

EBL-Lavender co-brand cards launched

Press Release
03 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 05:59 pm
EBL-Lavender co-brand cards launched

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Lavender with the support from Visa have launched co-brand credit and prepaid cards recently, reads a press release. 

The launching ceremony held EBL head office in Dhaka was attended by Abdul MatinTarek, marketing head of Lavender Convenience Store Ltd; EBL DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, head of Digital Financial Services Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Cards Tasnim Hussain, and senior officials from the concerned organisations.

The card is available in two versions: Visa Platinum Credit and Visa Prepaid.  Primary credit cards have no issuance fee and come with the option to obtain two supplementary cards without any extra cost.

The co-brand credit card provides exclusive perks, including complimentary entry to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. Cardholders can also request a Priority Pass, granting them access to over 1,300 airport lounges in 120 countries worldwide. 

Furthermore, cardholders can enjoy attractive discounts at a wide range of lifestyle, shopping, and dining establishments, as well as occasional buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned hotels and restaurants in Dhaka.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

4h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

5h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

41m | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

23h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh