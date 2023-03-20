EBL launches women's banking portal

20 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched a women's banking portal for female entrepreneurs during a roundtable discussion titled "Women's Participation in Smart Bangladesh."

The discussion was attended by Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL.

He said the women's banking portal is an all-inclusive self-service platform where customers can avail of a comprehensive bundle of online-based services starting from business management training to access to finance training to entrepreneurship development programmes and to online loan applications. 

It will be a unique proposition in the market as well as this platform will act like a pathway for any potential entrepreneur to build a sustainable relationship with financial institutions, he said.

The roundtable discussion was also attended by women leaders Ambareen Reza, co-founder and CEO, foodpanda; Sara Zaker, co-chairperson, Asiatic 3sixty; Zara Mahbub, chief executive officer, Dun & Bradstreet Data & Analytics Private Limited; Dr Tanjiba Rahman, chairman, Bangladesh Freelancers Development Society; Samira Zuberi Himika, senior vice president, BASIS and managing director, GIGA TECH, among others. 

Economist Forrest E Cookson participated as the keynote speaker of the roundtable discussion.

In 2007, 18% of its total 730 employees were women. At present, of the 3,000 employees, 22% are women. But most importantly, a greater number of women are in leadership positions, according to EBL data.

