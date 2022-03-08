EBL launches women-centric prepaid card

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

EBL launches women-centric prepaid card

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:28 pm
EBL launches women-centric prepaid card

EBL, in collaboration with MasterCard, launched country's first ever women-centric prepaid card. 

The Aqua Women Prepaid Card, released to mark the International Women's Day, comes with a host of exclusive offers for women in shopping, dining, salons, jewelry shops, e-commerce portals, grocery, and clothing outlets.

Other benefits include dual currency facility, faster access to funds globally 24/7, exclusive BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel-stay offers, dining and lifestyle offers at over 5500+ partner outlets in Bangladesh, online bill payment facility, international and local shopping. The card will be accepted by shops and restaurants throughout the globe.

The prepaid card was unveiled at the EBL Roundtable on Financial Inclusion for Women's Economic Empowerment held at the bank's head office in Gulshan on 7 March, read a press release. 

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of MasterCard Bangladesh; Habibur Rahman, chief economist and Abul Basher, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Dr Nazneen Ahmed, country economist of UNDP; Rupali Chowdhury, MD of Berger Paints, Barrister Nihad Kabir, among others, were present during the launch of the card.

EBL / mastercard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

3h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

7h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

1h | Videos
Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

1h | Videos
UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

1h | Videos
3-ingredient butter cookies

3-ingredient butter cookies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market