EBL launches women-centric prepaid card

EBL, in collaboration with MasterCard, launched country's first ever women-centric prepaid card.

The Aqua Women Prepaid Card, released to mark the International Women's Day, comes with a host of exclusive offers for women in shopping, dining, salons, jewelry shops, e-commerce portals, grocery, and clothing outlets.

Other benefits include dual currency facility, faster access to funds globally 24/7, exclusive BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel-stay offers, dining and lifestyle offers at over 5500+ partner outlets in Bangladesh, online bill payment facility, international and local shopping. The card will be accepted by shops and restaurants throughout the globe.

The prepaid card was unveiled at the EBL Roundtable on Financial Inclusion for Women's Economic Empowerment held at the bank's head office in Gulshan on 7 March, read a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of MasterCard Bangladesh; Habibur Rahman, chief economist and Abul Basher, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Dr Nazneen Ahmed, country economist of UNDP; Rupali Chowdhury, MD of Berger Paints, Barrister Nihad Kabir, among others, were present during the launch of the card.