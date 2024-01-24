EBL launches Smart IVR service

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), a leader in innovation in Bangladesh banking industry, launched Smart Interactive Voice Response or 'Smart IVR' service designed to enhance the banking experience of EBL customers at a ceremony held at Z N Tower in the city's Gulshan area, today.

EBL IT team developed the new service, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL said, "The introduction of 'Smart IVR' is a testament to our commitment to providing convenience and unparalleled services to our customers. This service promises to redefine customer experience standards by providing a more personalized and efficient approach to banking service."

Smart IVR is a platform that will enable customers to avail a wide range of banking services through their smartphones without visiting EBL branches and without the help of any customer service representatives. The customer will need to call 16230 and follow IVR instructions to avail the service.

The launching ceremony was also attended by M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Zahidul Haque,Chief Technology Officer; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services; Md. Atiqur Rahman, Head of Contact Center along with other senior officials from all divisions of the bank.