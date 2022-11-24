EBL launches product for freelancers

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) exchanging documents after signing a MoU at EBL Head Office in Dhaka to promote ‘EBL Freelancer Product Suite’, a specialized product for individual freelancers. Sarmin Atik, Senior Vice President and Head of Liability and Wealth Management of EBL; Jashim Uddin Joy, Senior Vice Chairman of BFDS were present among others on the occasion. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched "EBL Freelancer Product Suite", a specialised product for individual freelancers to cater to the banking needs of this growing segment.

The bank will collaborate with the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) to promote the new product among freelancers, said a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME Banking of EBL and Tanjiba Rahman, the chairman of Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) signed a MoU to this effect at EBL Head Office in Dhaka recently.

The new product provides Bangladeshi freelancers with the opportunity to keep a portion of their foreign currency income in EBL Freelancer Foreign Currency Account that comes with a Foreign Currency Debit Card.