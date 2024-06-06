EBL launches nationwide tree plantation program in educational institutions

In observance of the World Environment Day Eastern Bank launched a weeklong program of tree plantation in the premises of various educational institutions across the country. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL; A. Mannan Khan, Chairman and Sorabon Tohura, Principal of Playpen School along with students planting a sapling at Playpen school at Bashundhara Residential Area marking the inauguration of the program. Photo: Courtesy

In observance of World Environment Day, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has undertaken a weeklong tree plantation program at the premises of various schools and other educational institutions across the country.

The campaign will be run by 85 branches and 36 sub-branches of the bank for next one week. Additionally, environmental awareness programs will be conducted for the students and general public.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL inaugurated the program at Playpen School in Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka, Today. Emphasizing this year's theme of 'Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience' he said, "Tree plantation is essential to combating climate change and mitigating severe heat waves, particularly in Bangladesh. As a responsible bank, we are dedicated to ensuring a green future through our in-house initiatives, green investments and community involvement."

A. Mannan Khan, Chairman and Sorabon Tohura, Principal of Playpen School; Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director, M. Khurshed Alam, Chairman of the Sustainable Finance Committee of EBL along with other bank official; teachers, students and officials of the school participated in the program. They planted saplings of various species in the school premises.

EBL has been constantly working for the cause of environmental conservation, and cooperating with various other organizations in for the purpose. Eighty-eight per cent of EBL's total finance is in sustainable projects, and 38.40 per cent of total term loan constitute green financing. The bank has so far financed BDT 7,444 million in sustainable agriculture, BDT 5,996 to import energy efficient machines to help reduce carbon emission. EBL is the first bank to do carbon accounting to measure Green House Gas (GHG) emission. The bank has partnered with iccddr,b for bio hazardous waste management.