EBL launches co-branded visa credit card with BGMEA

Corporates

Press Release
23 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

EBL launches co-branded visa credit card with BGMEA

Press Release
23 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 04:04 pm
EBL launches co-branded visa credit card with BGMEA

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in association with Visa have launched co-brand credit cards.

The co-branded cards, exclusively designed for BGMEA, will provide financial solutions to its employees and member organisations with a safer and more convenient payment option, rads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL said, "Partnering with BGMEA is a privilege and honour. Today we are launching a sophisticated co-brand card that will make card payment transactions within and beyond Bangladesh seamless and hassle-free.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA said, "Our collaboration with EBL has always been strong, and we're excited to expand it with this new offering. We are committed to continually strengthening our partnership with EBL to bring more value to our members through innovative solutions." 

The co-branded credit card will be available in two variants, Platinum and Signature and come with unique benefits like complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. 

Cardholders can also request a Priority Pass card at zero issuance fees, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries. Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as by-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.

Two free supplementary cards will be available against a primary credit card issued.
Cardholders will have access to EBL 24x7 call center for prompt support. 

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest, Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, EBL and senior officials from both the organisations were present among others at the event held at the Head Office of Eastern Bank Limited in Dhaka.
 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

8h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

37m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

21h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year