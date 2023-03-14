EBL launches co-branded credit card marking FBCCI’s 50 years

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 02:21 pm

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, of Eastern Bank Limited, Md. Jashim Uddin, President and other board members of FBCCI formally launching the EBL-FBCCI VISA Co-branded credit card to mark golden jubilee of the apex business body during the FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023 and Gala Night held yesterday, March 13, 2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, of Eastern Bank Limited, Md. Jashim Uddin, President and other board members of FBCCI formally launching the EBL-FBCCI VISA Co-branded credit card to mark golden jubilee of the apex business body during the FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023 and Gala Night held yesterday, March 13, 2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Visa announced the launch of a co-branded credit card during the FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023 and Gala Night held on Monday (13 March) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka.

The exclusive card which marks 50 years of FBCCI will provide financial solutions to its employees and members of the apex business body along with safer and more convenient payment options, reads a press release.

Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, MP, to, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Eastern Bank Limited MD and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar were present among others on the occasion.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited, said, "FBCCI is a major catalyst in Bangladesh's remarkable development journey. As FBCCI is celebrating its 50 years of championing the causes of the private sector in Bangladesh, we at EBL wanted to be part of this historic moment by launching the EBL-FBCCI Co-branded Visa Credit Card."

The first-of-its-kind credit card comes with unique benefits such as access to the EBL Sky Lounge at the Hazra Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. The Platinum cardholders don't need to pay any issuance fee and will have the opportunity to request for Priority Pass Card free of cost, which offers free access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.

Besides, there will be provision for two complementary and supplementary cards against each credit card. Cardholders will enjoy attractive discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping and dining merchants along with time to time buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Bangladesh. For emergency and timely support there will be24x7 call center and dedicated relationship manager.

