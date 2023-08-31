EBL launches co-brand payroll card with Renata

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Syed S. Kaiser Kabir, CEO and MD of Renata Limited in celebration of a successful decade-long partnership between their organizations launched a co-brand payroll card on 30 August. Mustafa Alim Aolad,CFO, Renata Limited; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business- Dhaka; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business- Retail and SME Banking; Md. Obaidul Islam, Head of Relationship Unit- Corporate Banking from EBL were present among others on the occasion. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Renata Limited have introduced a co-brand Payroll card for the employees of the latter. With the launch of the co-brand card, both organisations celebrated their decades-long partnership, said a press release.

EBL Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Ahmed Shaheen and Renata Limited Managing Director and CEO Syed S Kaiser Kabir officially launched the co-brand card at the Renata head office in Dhaka on Wednesday (30 August), said a press release.

Using the card, Renata employees will enjoy seamless transactions during retail purchases and online payments around the clock within Bangladesh. The cardholders will be able to access the EBL Skybanking app which is one of the most advanced digital banking solutions in the country to carry out smooth and convenient transactions.

Mustafa Alim Aolad,CFO, Renata Limited; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business- Dhaka; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business- Retail and SME Banking; Md. Obaidul Islam, Head of Relationship Unit- Corporate Banking from EBL were present among others on the occasion.