EBL launches co-brand payroll card with Renata

Corporates

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

EBL launches co-brand payroll card with Renata

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 03:15 pm

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Syed S. Kaiser Kabir, CEO and MD of Renata Limited in celebration of a  successful decade-long partnership between their organizations  launched a  co-brand payroll card  on 30 August. Mustafa Alim Aolad,CFO, Renata Limited; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and  Head of Corporate Business- Dhaka; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen,  Head of Business- Retail and SME Banking; Md. Obaidul Islam,  Head of Relationship Unit- Corporate Banking from EBL were present among others on the occasion. Photo: Courtesy
Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Syed S. Kaiser Kabir, CEO and MD of Renata Limited in celebration of a  successful decade-long partnership between their organizations  launched a  co-brand payroll card  on 30 August. Mustafa Alim Aolad,CFO, Renata Limited; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and  Head of Corporate Business- Dhaka; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen,  Head of Business- Retail and SME Banking; Md. Obaidul Islam,  Head of Relationship Unit- Corporate Banking from EBL were present among others on the occasion. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Renata Limited have introduced a co-brand Payroll card for the employees of the latter. With the launch of the co-brand card, both organisations celebrated their decades-long partnership, said a press release.

EBL Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking  Ahmed Shaheen and  Renata Limited Managing Director and CEO Syed S Kaiser Kabir officially launched the co-brand card at the Renata head office in Dhaka on Wednesday (30 August), said a press release. 

Using the card, Renata employees will enjoy seamless transactions during retail purchases and online payments around the clock within Bangladesh. The cardholders will be able to access the EBL Skybanking app which is one of the most advanced digital banking solutions in the country to carry out smooth and convenient transactions.

Mustafa Alim Aolad,CFO, Renata Limited; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and  Head of Corporate Business- Dhaka; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen,  Head of Business- Retail and SME Banking; Md. Obaidul Islam,  Head of Relationship Unit- Corporate Banking from EBL were present among others on the occasion.

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Renata Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

49m | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank