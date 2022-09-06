EBL joins hands with Bureau Bangladesh to distribute food relief

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 04:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Ltd ( EBL), under its CSR programme, distributed food items among the flood affected and underprivileged families in the districts of Sylhet and  Sunamganj recently.  

Bureau Bangladesh extended the organisational support to the relief programme held on 30-31 August, said a press release. 

As part of observance of the 'Month of Mourning', three thousand families at Jaintapur, Gowainghat, Bishwambarpur and Derai upazillas received food worth Tk3.15 lakh.

The programme was attended by UNO of Derai Mahmudur Rahman Mamun, assistant commissioner (Land) of Bishwamburpur Asma Binte Rafique, Chairman of Dorbast Union Parishad Bhadur Alam Bahar; EBL fenchuganj Branch Relationship officer Aritro Kanu Arpan; Bureau Bangladesh Co-ordinator of Special Projects SMA  Raquib, Divisional Manager- Cumilla  Mir Mukul Hossain, Regional Manager- Sylhet Khandkar Mizanur Rahman and others.

