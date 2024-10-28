EBL introduces online training programme for women entrepreneurs

Eastern Bank, a leading private sector bank in the country, introduced a Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship Development Training programme exclusively designed for women entrepreneurs at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in Gulshan.

Curated by ADB and Bangladesh Bank, the online training program aims to empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. This self-paced training provides practical knowledge, assessments, and certification, helping women borrowers from small enterprises enhance their business success.

"Through interactive modules, participants will gain essential skills in business management, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship," commented Md. Mazibur Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Project Director of SPCSSECP, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, said, " This online training module will not only allow women entrepreneurs to learn at their own pace but also enhance their acumen for prudent business decisions."

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL; Ali Sabet, Team Leader, Ferdous Ahmed and Ruman Ishtiak Rafeen, Specialists of SPCSSECP, and Sinora Chakma, Senior Gender and Project Implementation Consultant of ADB were present at the programme along with women entrepreneurs and other ecosystem partners.