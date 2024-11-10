EBL introduces DPS product for kids

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has launched a new DPS product, 'EBL Little Star,' designed exclusively for children under five.

The new product proposition launched today at the EBL Head Office in the City's Gulshan area will offer families a savings scheme to secure future financial requirements for their child's education and health.

This latest addition to EBL's comprehensive range of banking products further underscores the bank's commitment to supporting families through tailored financial solutions. EBL Little Star ensures parents can take early steps to protect their children financially. It features a flexible savings scheme with an attractive interest rate.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, EBL's Managing Director, said, "At EBL, we believe financial security should begin early. EBL Little Star is more than just a savings product—it's a growing gift. We want to give parents the tools to provide their children with a future they can build on."

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Al-Mamun Ansar, Head of Liability Business and Md. Khairul Hassan, Senior Manager, Bancassurance and Student Banking, was at the launching ceremony.