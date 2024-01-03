EBL inks deal with Concord Architects

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) Anup Kumar Sarker, CMO and Sr. Executive Director of Concord Group signed a deal in Dhaka recently.

The agreement allows EBL cardholders to enjoy special benefits on services from Concord Architects and Interior Decor Ltd. Farzana Qader, Senior Manager of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, and N M Balayet Hossain, Deputy Manager, Marketing of Concord Architects and Interior Decor were present among others on the occasion.