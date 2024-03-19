EBL, iFarmer sign agreement

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) will offer agri- loan to the listed farmers of iFarmer, a leading agri-tech company of the country.

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Md. Fahad Ifaz, Co-founder and CEO of iFarmer signed an agreement to this effect at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset and Md. Shabu Munshi, Head of SME from EBL; Forhad Julfiker, VP of Field Operations; Irfan Islam, Banking and Financial Sector Advisor of iFarmer were present on the occasion.