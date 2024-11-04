EBL, icddr,b partners in healthcare waste management and safe water access

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and icddr,b have taken pioneering steps in corporate social responsibility by investing in healthcare waste management and addressing water scarcity in coastal Bangladesh. EBL's total support for both initiatives will amount to BDT 92 lac.

The partnership was formalised today with the signing of an agreement at EBL's head office in Dhaka, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Building on the success of a healthcare waste management project funded by EBL in early 2024, the bank has extended its support to a second phase of the Best Practices in Sustainable Solid Biohazardous Waste Management initiative at icddr,b. This phase will enhance waste treatment capacity at icddr,b by introducing advanced sterilisation technology and providing training to key healthcare facilities in Dhaka. The programme also aims to align national healthcare waste management policies with sustainable practices, ensuring a more environment-friendly and resilient healthcare system. Dr Asadulghani, Head of the Biosafety, Biorepository, and Containment Lab at icddr,b, will lead the implementation of this project.

EBL has also committed to supporting icddr,b's new project, Purified Water for Salinity-Prone Areas: Overcoming Water Scarcity Challenges in Coastal Bangladesh. This initiative will establish a reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant in Shyamnagar, Satkhira, one of the most salinity-affected regions in the country, to provide clean drinking water to 200 households. The project is also significant in its research component, as it will measure participants' blood pressure and urinary sodium levels before the intervention and at 6-month and 12-month intervals after the intervention to assess the health impact of purified water. Dr Farjana Jahan, Associate Scientist, and DrMahbubur Rahman, Project Coordinator and Lead of WASH at icddr,b, will implement the project.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, said, "At EBL, we believe in pushing the boundaries of traditional corporate responsibility. Supporting initiatives like these, where environmental sustainability meets public health, allows us to create a ripple effect of positive change. We are not just investing in projects; we're investing in the future of our communities."

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b, echoed this sentiment: "When corporate partners like EBL step up, the potential for transformation is immense. These initiatives go beyond the immediate impacts of healthcare waste management or water purification; they build resilience, empower communities, and set the stage for sustainable solutions to climate and health challenges. Together, we are shaping a future where every action counts."