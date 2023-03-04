EBL, Holiday Inn sign customer benefit agreement

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center recently signed a customer benefit agreement.

Under the agreement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special benefits at the hotel, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD & head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Norizan Binti Yaacob, general manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka.

Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, and Dhiraj Roy, director- sales of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center, were present among others on the occasion.