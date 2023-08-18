EBL holds webinar on Bangabandhu’s vision of developed Bangladesh

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) organised a webinar titled "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Vision of a Developed Bangladesh" today marking the 48th National Mourning Day.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the Parliament, attended the session as chief guest while MA Mannan, Minister for Planning as the special guest, said a press statement on Friday (18 August).

Presided over by EBL Chairman Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, directors of the bank Mir Nasir Hossain, Dr Toufic Ahmad Choudhury and KM Tanjib-ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar spoke at the webinar

Speakers paid heartfelt tributes to the visionary leader, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and discussed his pivotal role in shaping the development trajectory of Bangladesh.

Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL moderated the webinar.