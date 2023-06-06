EBL holds seminar on climate change

Photo: PR

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) in observance of World Environment Day hosted a seminar titled "Role of Financial Institutions to Address Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation" at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Monday (5 June).

Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, DMD, Environment and Climate Change, PKSF was the keynote speaker of the seminar, reads a press release.

Nurun Nahar, executive director and deputy governor designate, Bangladesh Bank and the chief guest on the occasion said, "Addressing the challenges posed by climate change requires collective action, unwavering commitment and innovative solutions. We must ensure that businesses, communities and individuals have access to affordable credit facilities to implement climate-smart practices."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change and emphasised the pivotal role that financial institutions play in driving positive change.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director (SFD), Bangladesh Bank; Dr Shah Md Ahsan Habib, professor (Selection Grade), BIBM; KM Rezaul Hasanat, chairman, Viyellatex Group also participated in the discussion.

M Khurshed Alam, chairman, Sustainable Finance Committee, DMD & CRO, EBL moderated the seminar.