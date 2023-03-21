EBL holds School Banking Conference in Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

EBL holds School Banking Conference in Chattogram

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 05:01 pm
A.B.M Zahurul Huda, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office; EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar; Riyadh Ferdous, Head of Brand; Md Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, school students and others at a rally to promote School Banking, organized by EBL in Chattogram, 21 March 2023. Photo: Courtesy
A.B.M Zahurul Huda, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office; EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar; Riyadh Ferdous, Head of Brand; Md Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, school students and others at a rally to promote School Banking, organized by EBL in Chattogram, 21 March 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) as a Lead Bank organised School Banking Conference at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram city, on Tuesday. The main objective of the event was to let the students know about savings and developing their savings mentality. Around 400 students from 53 schools of the district attended the conference.

ABM Zahurul Huda, executive director, Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office was the chief guest on the occasion, while M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL presided over the session.

Besides officials of the participating banks the programme was attended by Joint Director of FID of Bangladesh Bank Debashis Roy, Deputy Police Commissioner, Chattogram, NM Nasiruddin, Senior Assistant Commissioner and Executive MagistrateMilton Biswas, Officer-in-Charge of Khulshi Police Station Santosh Kumar Chakma,  EBL Head of Brand Riyadh Ferdous, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Bin Mazid Khan, Branch Area Head- Chattogram Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Head of Corporate Business-Chattogram Ashrafuz Zaman, among others.

EBL / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

5h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

6h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

6m | TBS Today
48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

1h | TBS SPORTS
Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

5h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max