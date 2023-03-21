EBL holds School Banking Conference in Chattogram

A.B.M Zahurul Huda, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office; EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar; Riyadh Ferdous, Head of Brand; Md Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, school students and others at a rally to promote School Banking, organized by EBL in Chattogram, 21 March 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) as a Lead Bank organised School Banking Conference at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram city, on Tuesday. The main objective of the event was to let the students know about savings and developing their savings mentality. Around 400 students from 53 schools of the district attended the conference.

ABM Zahurul Huda, executive director, Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office was the chief guest on the occasion, while M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL presided over the session.

Besides officials of the participating banks the programme was attended by Joint Director of FID of Bangladesh Bank Debashis Roy, Deputy Police Commissioner, Chattogram, NM Nasiruddin, Senior Assistant Commissioner and Executive MagistrateMilton Biswas, Officer-in-Charge of Khulshi Police Station Santosh Kumar Chakma, EBL Head of Brand Riyadh Ferdous, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Bin Mazid Khan, Branch Area Head- Chattogram Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Head of Corporate Business-Chattogram Ashrafuz Zaman, among others.