EBL holds annual risk conference

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) on Saturday arranged "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at its head office in the city's Gulshan area.

Around 140 executives of the bank including DMDs, head of the divisions, senior managers and branch managers attended the conference, reads a press release.

Arief Hossain Khan, director of Department of Off-site Supervision (Divison-1), Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the programme and Md Zabdul Islam, director of Department of Off-site Supervision (Division-2) was present at the closing ceremony.

The risk issues covered at the conference included efficient portfolio growth, synchronization of risk appetite, budget and capital adequacy, adaptation and management of ongoing foreign exchange crisis, compliance and control risk and technology risk for overall risk management of the bank.

Dr Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Additional Director, and Md Rashedul Islam, Joint Director, DOS-2, and Mohammad Monir Hossen, Joint Director, DOS-1 of the central bank spoke at the conference.

Managing Director and CEO of EBL, Ali Reza Iftekhar presided over the program where Chairman of the Executive Risk Management Committee, M Khurshed Alam moderated the sessions.

