EBL gets thirty five million dollar loan from OPEC Fund

11 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
11 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
EBL gets thirty five million dollar loan from OPEC Fund

Bangladesh Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), Bangladesh's leading private-sector financial institution, has received a US dollar 35m loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development to build Bangladesh's economic resilience by enhancing access to finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), promoting agribusiness and trade finance, and supporting green projects.

The OPEC Fund and EBL signed the loan agreement in Dhaka recently.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, EBL's Managing Director, said, "EBL is a strong partner in Bangladesh's development. This partnership with the OPEC Fund will help stimulate our financial support to SMEs, ensure food security and green energy projects, and contribute meaningfully to Bangladesh's inclusive, climate-responsive, and sustainable future."

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "Our partnership with Eastern Bank will help strengthen food security, climate resilience, and economic opportunities for people across Bangladesh. By supporting SMEs, especially women-led businesses, we aim to empower local communities and contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable future."

 

