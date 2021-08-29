EBL donates two freezer vans

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has donated two freezer vans to Al-Markazul Islami and Anjuman Mufidul Islam to help facilitate transportation and burial of dead bodies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank also donated a freezer van to Anjuman Mufidul Islam's Chattogram office recently.

The vans were provided as part of a special COVID-19 CSR program, for which the bank allocated BDT4.1 crore, said a press release.

Mir Nasir Hossain, director of EBL, handed over the vans to Md Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of Anjuman Mufidul Islam and Hamza Shahidul Islam, acting chairman of Al- Markazul Islami at a ceremony held at EBL head office in the city on Sunday, August 29.

Mir Nasir Hossain praised Al-MarkazulIslami and Anjuman Mufidul for their humanitarian activates in Bangladesh.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, Enamul Hasan Khan, secretary-general and Md Sarwar Hossain, council member of Al-Markazul Islami, Md Motiar Rahman, DIG (Retd), deputy director (Service) and Nazmul Shadath, deputy director (Accounts and Finance) of Anjuman Mufidul Islam and other senior officials of EBL were present on the occasion.

 

