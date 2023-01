Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has donated Tk4 crore to the Ashrayan-2 project announced by the Prime Minister to build houses for the homeless.

EBL Chairman Showkat Ali Chowdhury hands over a cheque for Tk4 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under the bank's CSR initiative on Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

A cheque handover ceremony was held at PMO in Dhaka on 15 January.