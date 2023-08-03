EBL donates Tk27 lakh to PM’s education assistance trust

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has donated Tk27 lakh to Prime Minister's education assistance trust.

Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) on behalf of the bank handed over the cheque to Kazi Delwar Hossain, director and Smriti Karmaker, managing director of Prime Minister's education assistance trust, at latter's office at Dhanmondi today (3 August), reads a press release.

The trust fund was established under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing scholarships to poor and meritorious students.

